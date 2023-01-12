SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani Perform Hook Step Of 'Naatu Naatu' After Winning Golden Globe| Watch

RRR created history by winning the Best Song award for Naatu Naatu at the 2023 Golden Globes. Along with stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and others also attended the awards ceremony.

Online users uploaded images and videos of team RRR's red carpet interviews, winning moment, and fleeting encounter with singer Rihanna at the occasion. In a recent video, from their post-awards celebration, that has now gone viral on the internet, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani can be seen trying to replicate Ram and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu hook step.

The video, which was posted on Reddit, showed SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani receiving a warm welcome after their Golden Globes success. SS Rajamouli was dressed in a red and black ethnic clothing, and MM Keeravani was wearing a black outfit.

Covered in black and white confetti, Rajamouli walked beside Keeravani while he carried the award. The two then danced to Naatu Naatu and even performed its hook step. While dancing Rajamouli was seen reaching out to Keeravani.

Watch the video here:

One user on Reddit commented, "So sweet, and SS Rajamouli sporting the dhoti." Another lauded the director's dancing abilities and wrote, "It's adorable. SS Rajamouli executed it brilliantly." "Still more coordinated than me at a wedding," a third remarked. Calling Keeravani a teddy bear, a fourth person quipped, "This is healthy. Keeravani is such a teddy bear."

RRR was nominated in two categories at the Globes -- Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film. However, it won only Best Original Song for MM Keeravani's Naatu Naatu.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR appear in Naatu Naatu. Along with Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up by Rihanna from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the song was nominated with Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and Carolina by Guillermo del Toro.

The Best Non-English Language Film honour was given to Argentina in 1985. The RRR cast also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in addition to Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.