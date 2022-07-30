SS Rajamouli Interacts With Russo Brothers, Reveals He Was 'Surprised' With RRR's Reception From West

RRR won the hearts of millions and became one of the most successful films of 2022. Not just in India, RRR received a lot of love from the western audience as well. Many western directors praised the actors and SS Rajamouli for their spectacular work. Now, The Gray Man's director Russo Brothers also praised Rajamouli for his splendid work and interacted with him in an interview organised by Netflix.

Russo Brothers were in India recently to promote their film The Gray Man and Netflix organised their virtual interaction with SS Rajamouli. RRR director also said that he was surprised to see a good reaction from the west about RRR. He said, "Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West". He further added, "A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn't think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised."

Earlier, Russo Brother tweeted, "Such an honour getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…" To this, Rajamouli replied, "The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft."

The honour and pleasure are mine..🙏🏼 It was a great interaction . Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft. https://t.co/NxrzuCv1w3 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 30, 2022

Earlier, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson called RRR 'awesomely outrageous roller coaster'. Sharing a GIF from RRR, Scott Derrickson wrote, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie— what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it."

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022

Then, the official Twitter account of the RRR movie wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Scott!! Thanks for all the love for RRR. Glad you all enjoyed the movie". In reply Scott wrote, "Thank you so much! The movie is amaaaaaazing!!"

RRR earned over Rs 1200 crore at the box office and was later released on Netflix. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in a pivotal roles alongside Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.