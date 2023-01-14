SS Rajamouli Has A Fanboy Moment As He Meets 'God' Steven Spielberg | See Pics

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is currently the talk of the town and has introduced Indian cinema to the world. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film also won the Golden Globes Award which is a proud moment for the country. At the Golden Globes, Rajamouli shared his fan-boy moment as he met his 'God', Steven Spielberg.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a couple of pictures, where he can be seen posing with the maestro director and composer MM Keeravani. He captioned a picture, "I just met GOD!!!'' with some heart and fire emojis.

In the first picture, Rajamouli showed his child-like excitement with two hands on his face as he met the 'Lincoln' director.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and thanked everyone for showering abundant love on the RRR team after the historic win at Golden Globes.

He wrote, "SPEECHLESS...Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release of #GoldenGlobes."

Rajamouli also won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Awards 2022 for RRR. The movie has also received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

SS Rajamouli earlier revealed that he is working on the script for the film's sequel. According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

"Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal roles.