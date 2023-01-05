SS Rajamouli Gets A Thunderous Applause As He Wins Best Director At New York Film Awards For RRR, Video Goes Viral | Watch

SS Rajamouli's creation 'RRR' has been getting an overwhelming response from national and international platforms across the globe, where the latter is grabbing a pipeline of awards and is receiving heaps of praise from the audience.

Now, SS Rajamouli has added another award to his kitty as he has been honored as the Best Director at the New York Film Critics Awards 2022. Accepting the award, SS Rajamouli sincerely thanked the jury and the audience for showering their love, where the video of him is making rounds on the internet.

Scanning the faces of the audience during his film's release, he got overwhelmed and said, "It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel,". Lastly, the filmmaker further thanked his family for their constant support.

The lead cast of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with SS Rajamouli will also be attending the Golden Globe Awards to be held in Los Angeles on January 11, 2023. 'RRR' has been nominated in the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu' song, and also nominated for Best Foreign Film.

A special screening of 'RRR' will also be held in the United States on January 9 as part of Beyond Fest, where within 98 seconds, tickets for the film were sold out. The lead cast and makers of the film will all be attending the screening.

'RRR' also has its eyes on the Oscars, where the song 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted in the Best Song Category. However, it is not a part of India's official entry but was separately submitted under the 'For Your Consideration' campaign under 14 categories.

'RRR' was released in March 2022 and is a fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Set in 1920s India under British rule, the extended cast includes Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt as well.