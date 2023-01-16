SS Rajamouli Dedicates Critics Choice Award 2023 For 'RRR' To ‘All The Women In His Life’, Adds ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’

SS Rajamouli is one happy man. The director’s magnum opus film RRR has won yet another international accolade and has made the country proud. RRR won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, including Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film.

Dedicating the award to the women in his life, SS Rajamouli’s winning speech has been going viral on social media. The filmmaker was also quoted as saying ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ in his acceptance speech for the Best Foreign Language film award.

In his speech, SS Rajamouli said, "To all the women in my life. My mother Raja Nandini thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and encourage my creativity.”

His speech further quoted, “My sister-in-law Srivalli who became like a mother to me always encourages me to be the best version of me."

Also giving a nod to his wife Rama, who is a costume designer for his films, Rajamouli said, "My wife Rama she's costume designer of my films but more than that she's the designer of my life. If she's not here I am not here today.”

The ‘Baahubali’ filmmaker also gave a shoutout to his daughters and said, “To my daughters, their smiles are enough to light my life up. And finally to my motherland India, Bharat mera bharat mahaan - Jai hind."'

Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, RRR narrates the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. The film raked in over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office and went on to become one of the highest grossing films of all time in the history of Indian box-office.

Notably, RRR recently won the Best Original Score (Motion Picture) at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.