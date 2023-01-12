SS Rajamouli Debuts On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’, Says 'Thought Only NRI Friends Will Watch RRR In The West'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli made his US talk show debut in 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' where the Indian filmmaker expressed how he thought only his NRI friends would watch his epic drama 'RRR' which turned out not to be true.

As the host of the show Seth Meyers asked his audience if they were excited to see SS Rajamouli on the show, to which the audience's response was truly overwhelming. SS Rajamouli was seen excited and thrilled on watching the epic response from the Western audience.

SS Rajamouli said, "Exciting is an understatement. We are on top of the world. I essentially make films for Indians in India and across the globe. When we started getting appreciation from the west, our initial thought was that 'These guys must be the friends of our Indians who went to watch the film'."

He further stated, "Then as it started increasing when celebrities, story writers, film directors started tweeting about it, talking about it on social media. They started championing the film by word of mouth."

He also added, "We thought, 'Okay, this is growing much more'. Then it was released on Netflix and it was on the top 10 list for 15 consecutive weeks. It was released in Japan, it's still running in Japan. It is the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Japan. Oh my God."

'RRR' was released on March 25, 2022, and revolves around the lives of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively, and is a fictional story.

The film went ahead and collected over Rs 1200 Crore worldwide. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran in prominent roles.

Bagging up tons of awards and accolades on a national and international level, on Tuesday, 'RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, which was composed by veteran composer MM Keeravaani, and was sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, whereas the lyrics were given by Chandrabose.

After the historic win, filmmaker and director of 'RRR', SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and thanked the audience and his entire team for all the support.

He wrote, "SPEECHLESS..Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release of #GoldenGlobes."