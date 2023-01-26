SS Rajamouli Congratulates ‘Brother’ And ‘Naatu Naatu’ Composer MM Keeravani On His Padma Shri Award

'Naatu Naatu' music composer MM Keeravani known for his glorious work in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is now being honored with the Padma Shri Award for his work in the field of Entertainment and Art. Congratulating the latter, filmmaker SS Rajamouli penned a heartfelt note for his brother-mate bagging the fourth-highest civilian award in the country.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, SS Rajamouli shared a picture with MM Keeravani and wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long overdue. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts."

He continued and wrote, "If I can talk back to universe, I would say. Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. MY PEDDANNA.MM KEERAVAANI.RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD.PROUD!!!"

MM Keeravani will be receiving India's fourth highest civilian honor award late this year, where the 'RRR' composer will be honored for his contribution to the field of art. MM Keeravani also expressed his gratitude and thanked his mentors for this achievement.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, the maestro wrote, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

Music director MM Keeravani and filmmaker SS Rajamouli are cousins, and the music artist has worked on all of Rajamouli's films including big franchises like 'Baahubali', 'Magadheera', 'Eega' and more. MM Keeravani's uncle is V Vijayendra Prasad, who is SS Rajamouli's father.

Many South-Indian celebrities including Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi also congratulated the music composer for this prestigious achievement.

The brother duo had a marvelous year and a beautiful start to 2023, as the creation of SS Rajamouli 'RRR' is in constant limelight for bagging up national and international accolades, as 'RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes Award 2023, now it has also bagged up a nomination at the Oscar 2023.

The energetic chartbuster song 'Naatu Naatu' was composed by MM Keeravani, whereas the lyrics of the song were given by Chandra Bose, and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj.