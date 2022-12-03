SS Rajamouli Bags First Big Award For 'RRR', Wins Best Director At 'New York Film Critics Circle'

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has taken Indian cinema to new heights. Apart from being the most successful film in India in 2022, this action drama gained a huge fan following internationally as well. SS Rajamouli has added another feather to his hat as he won the Best Director at The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday.

Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the US. Apart from RRR, other big winners were After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All At Once, among others.

Talking about RRR, SS Rajamouli revealed that he is working on the script of the film's sequel.

According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.



The audience was expecting that RRR will be the official submission from India to the Oscars 2023. However, The Last Chello was an official submission for the Academy Awards from India.



Therefore, the RRR team submitted the movie to the Oscars 2023 independently for consideration in categories including--Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and more.

"We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs worldwide by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the official statement reads.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal roles.