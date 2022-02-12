New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahrukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were seen filling in for their father as both the children were spotted attending the Pre-IPL Auction 2022 briefing. Pictures from the event have surfaced on the internet and have gone viral. The auction event for Kolkata Knight Riders took place in Bengaluru on Friday ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

In the pictures, both the star kids Aryan and Suhana can be seen sitting with the members of the managerial team. The kids can be seen having a serious discussion with the CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment and the CEO Managing Director of Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore.

Take a look at the post here:

While Aryan can be seen wearing a white T-shirt under a shirt, Suhana was dressed similar to her brother and wore a mask. The picture was shared by IPL’s official Twitter handle. Apart from Khan siblings, Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta was also spotted sitting next to them.

Taking to Twitter, Juhi shared a picture of the two on Twitter at that time and wrote, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .”

The Khan siblings have been spotted together for the first time since Aryan’s drug case. Last year in October, Aryan was arrested in connection with a drugs-on-cruise case. King Khan's son spent almost one month in judicial custody before he was released on bail. The case came as a huge shock for all the people in the country.

While talking about Suhana, the star kid was in New York for a brief period of time because of her education. However, she recently moved back to Mumbai. The 21-year old star kid was recently spotted outside director Zoya Akhtar’s office, which gave a hint that Suhana might make her Bollywood debut soon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen