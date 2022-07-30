SRK's 'Jawan' Announcement Video In Theatre Creates Buzz Among Audience | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan of the Bollywood industry always gets immense love from his fans. Even though the actor has been away from the silver screen for a long time, fans have always adored the actor. Recently, one such incident occurred in a theater hall that just made his fan following even more strong.

SRK is set to enthrall his fans with back-to-back films that will hit the big screens. Recently, the announcement video of Jawan in a theatre created a buzz among his fans as they screamed their lungs out on seeing SRK on the big screen.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a bunch of movies in the coming year. One among them is Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also features Nayanthara. A promo was also released on social media a couple of months back.

A bunch of videos from the theater went viral on social media. The audience in the video can be seen as extremely excited as the announcement video of Jawan plays on the big screen.

While one wrote, “Imagine the madness in theatres while watching #Pathaan in theatres with #Jawan & #Dunki Teasers before movie Historic Moment for SRKians !!!"

Another fan wrote, “Massive Shah Rukh Khan Supremacy

Take a Look here:

Insane craze for #Jawan teaser 😍



Can't wait for 2023 ❤️@iamsrk@teamsrkfc



Massive Shah Rukh Khan Supremacy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BDXlIqWec3 — Team SRK Videos (@teamsrkvideos) July 29, 2022

Imagine the madness in theatres while watching #Pathaan in theatres with #Jawan & #Dunki Teasers before movie 🔥🔥🔥 Historic Moment for SRKians !!! — Dipti Kapoor (@diptikapoor) July 29, 2022

Take a look at the reactions:

This clip of audience reacting to #Jawan Announcement Video in Malegaon Mohan Theatre is enough to give you gossebumps today.🔥



And to prove that The hype of #ShahRukhKhan in massy roles is unprecedented and unmatchable by his contemporaries.🔥

2023.👑🐐pic.twitter.com/gRsaiNXJII — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) July 29, 2022

A few months back, SRK took to his Instagram and announced that he will be working with Atlee for Jawan. The actor released a poster on his Instagram, where his face is covered under bandages. The teaser has left fans excited about the film.

The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee and will hit the big screens on June 02, 2023. The movie will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, SRK will be seen in Pathaan, which will mark his comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero. The movie will be released on the big screens on Republic Day.