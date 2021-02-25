SRK's daughter Suhana Khan is quite active on her social media page and keeps dropping sneak-peek of her glamorous life. Recently, SRK's gorgeous daughter took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning pic

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan never fails to impress her Instagram family. The star kid is quite active on her social media page and keeps dropping sneak-peek of her glamorous life. Recently, SRK's gorgeous daughter took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning pic wherein she is grating cheese at her place in New York.

Dressed in a beige bodycon type dress, the 20-year-old is looking beautiful. Suhana completed her look with light eye makeup and neatly combed hair. The post was followed by a video wherein she is talking to her friend while grating the cheese. However, what grabs the eyeballs was the way she flipped her hair in the video. Sharing the image and video on Instagram, she wrote, "Say" along with a cheese emoji.

As soon as she dropped the post, her comment section was filled with appreciative comments. Her BFF and granddaughter was Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Ohkaaayyy" along with a fire emoji. While another user wrote, "Girl I can't!! The hair flip!!"

Recently, the star kid, who was in Mumbai to spend the lockdown holidays with her family, has returned to New York, where she is studying filmmaking at New York University. However, before leaving for the US, she didn't miss to say goodbye to her dear friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda. The girls partied hard and even shared the pictures of the party night on her Instagram handle.

Talking about her Bollywood plans, then the star kid has already shown her inclination towards the entertainment world. Suhana essayed the lead role of Juliet in a college play in London. Also, she was shotting for a mystery project during the lockdown. Not just this, Suhana is also part of a short film, The Grey Part of Blue.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv