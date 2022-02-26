New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan was recently spotted leaving filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's office. The trio was spotted in Khar, Mumbai, as three got photographed together. Soon after the pictures went viral, several speculations surfaced on the internet about an upcoming project with Suhana and Agastya in the lead.

As per media reports, Zoya Akhtar is set to collaborate with OTT platform Netflix for a live-action musical film based on Archie comics. The film has been titled 'The Archies' and will reportedly feature Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. As per a report in India Today, Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archie.

"Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda will play the role of Archie in Zoya Akhtar's film, which will also star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. Apart from these two-star kids, young actors from non-film families will also be a part of the film. Zoya Akhtar has conducted a lot of auditions with young boys and girls who will be a part of the film. As far as Agastya is concerned, he has been taking acting lessons. Unlike his sister Navya, who doesn't have any plans to step into showbiz, Agastya seems quite interested in acting," a source close to the film was quoted as saying India Today.

The report further added that makers of the film are experimenting with new and different looks on Suhana. A few days back the star kid had set the internet ablaze with her red saree look. A source close to the film confirmed the publication that it was all a part of the prep for her acting debut with The Archies.

The pictures that went viral on the internet show Suhana wearing a black jacket over a white t-shirt, which she paired with grey pants while Zoya was spotted wearing a black top and striped pants. Meanwhile Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya wore a black mask as he was surrounded by paparazzi and sat in his car with his friends.

Last year, the streaming platform Netflix announced that they are partnering with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar for a feature film adaptation of the comics.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen