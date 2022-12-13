SRK Visits Vaishno Devi Ahead of 'Pathaan' Release, Sports Red Teeka In Viral Photo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly went to Maa Vaishno Devi's temple on Sunday night. He hid his identity with a pair of black sunglasses and a dark hooded jacket. However, a picture of the actor with his fans in the temple is now going viral on social media.

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a red teeka. He donned a burgundy sweat-shirt and paired it with blue jeans. He also wore a cap to complete his look.

Earlier, E-times cited an official from Vaishno Devi who said, "The superstar was at the shrine around 11.30 pm (on Sunday) and offered his prayers before returning home." The actor is now back in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Vaishno Devi came one day prior to the launch of Besharam Rang – the first song of his upcoming film Pathaan. On Monday, the song was released, which left fan awestruck. Deepika's scintillating look and her chemistry with SRK have been widely appreciated by everybody.

Recently, SRK was also seen performing Umrah at Makkah Sharif. The actor had finished shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in Saudi Arabia before heading to Mecca. Pictures of King Khan in Mecca had went crazy viral on social media.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated movie as it marks his return to the silver screen after his 2018 feature film Zero. Siddharth Anand has helmed the project while Yash Raj Films has produced it.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles. It is slated for release in January next year, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Other than Pathaan, SRK also has Jawan and Dunki in his kitty. Recently, he was present at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 where he expressed his confidence in the success of his three upcoming projects. He clarified that he is not being arrogant but rather that he is speaking out of conviction.