SRK To Promote 'Pathan' In Qatar At FIFA World Cup Final

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has started promoting his upcoming film, Pathaan, and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his fist stop.

Taking to Instagram, the actor on Wednesday wrote, "Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar!

Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Previously, the star had taken part in the pre-match broadcast of the first semi-final between Croatia and Argentina durinh which he gave away some some exciting facts to the audience about the Lusail Stadium and explained why footballer Lionel Messi is a fan of it.

The broadcaster shared a snippet from Pathaan while previewing the match and announced that Shah Rukh Khan will be in the studio on December 18, the day of the FIFA World Cup final.

Previously, SRK's fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, which is followed by the Bollywood star himself, had shared that the actor would be promoting Pathaan in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Final.

The fan page wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang #ArgentinaVsCroatia #Messi."

Here's the post:

The fans of the actor are excited to see SRK during the FIFA finals. Even those who don't have any interest in football are looking forward to the match so that they can see their beloved star promote his upcoming movie. A fan tweeted, "I have never seen a soccer game before. I guess I should figure out when the finals are."

Earlier, it was announced that Deepika Padukone, the female lead in Pathaan, would be revealing the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan will be promoting his film at a sports stadium. In 2013, he promoted Chennai Express at the pre-match show Extraa Innings of the Indian Premier League.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is an action-thriller being backed by YRF films and is slated to release on January 15, 2023.