SRK Reacts To Troll Calling Him 'Femme Fatale', Says 'I Know I Am Attractive In All Avatars'

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated upcoming action film Pathaan, which will be his first major film in four years and is slated for release on January 25. To get his fans excited, he held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter.

Taking to twitter, he said, "A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun."

A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

While many fans rushed to drop their questions for the actor, one person attempted to troll him by bringing up his female avatar from an old award show.

Replying to a post shared by Yash Raj Films on the micro-blogging site, a user called Shah Rukh, "Femme fatale" with laughing emojis alongside a photo of the actor, dressed as a woman.

Responding to the user, Shah Rukh wrote back, "Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you."

Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you. https://t.co/XBK4PLFcBy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

YRF, the production company backing Pathaan, had posted an excerpt of Deepika Padukone's chat where she discussed the movie, her partnership with Shah Rukh, and other topics. The post was captioned as, "She is a total femme fatale in #Pathaan as she transforms into a spy with a license to kill! Watch @deepikapadukone bare her heart about her role, what makes her and @iamsrk one of the biggest all-time blockbuster jodis of the Indian film industry & much more."

She is a total femme fatale in #Pathaan as she transforms into a spy with a license to kill! Watch @deepikapadukone bare her heart about her role, what makes her and @iamsrk one of the biggest all-time blockbuster jodis of the Indian film industry & much more... pic.twitter.com/d4hEHccZbq — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 23, 2023

SRK has been connecting with his fans prior to the release of Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The pre-booking of tickets for the movie has shown positive signs, and is expected to have a successful opening on Wednesday, Republic Day.

Over a million tickets have already been sold on BookMyShow, with INOX reporting a sale of 2.75 lakh tickets by Monday. Additionally, the movie is believed to revive around 25 single-screen cinemas that have been closed in India.