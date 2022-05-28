New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: K-pop has a huge fan following in the world and the Indian fandom of K-pop is not behind at all. The Kpop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, TWICE, Seventeen and many more have a huge fan following in India as well. Now, good news for all Indian K-pop fans as we will get the first-ever K-pop artist from India. Sriya Lenka from Odisha has been chosen to be part of the Korean pop band Blackswan along with Brazil's Gabriela Dalcin.

Announcing the news, Blackswan's label DR Music wrote on Instagram, "Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of Blackswan after participating in the global audition program for the last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new Blackswan."

They wrote in another post, "'Cygnus', which means a constellation of swan, is a project to discover and to train trainees to become stars like the Cygnus. Sriya and Gabi are the first generations of Cygnus and will be introduced soon. Thank you for your interest and support.

And the Cygnus project will continue in the future."

Currently, Blackswan has four members including the leader and Korean singer Go Young Heun (Youngheun), Belgium-based Senegalese singer Fatou Samba (Fatou), and Korean singer-dancer Kim Da Hye (Judy) and Brazilian-Japanese singer Larissa Ayumi Cartes Sakata (Leia). As Sriya and Gabriela have joined the group, there will be six members now.

In November 2020, the oldest member of the group Hyeme quit and therefore, the agency started looking for a fifth member. In May 2021, a global audition was announced to replace Hyeme. Among 4000 applicants, Sriya Lanka and Gabriela Dalcin were two finalists. Only one finalist was going to be selected in the group, but Blackswan decided to select both Sriya and Gabriela.

Sriya and Gabriela will train in Seoul for a few months. As per The News Insight, Sriya Lenka was born in Rourkela in 2003 and she is trained in Hindustani classical as well as Odissi and other forms of contemporary dance.

