New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been three years since Sridevi, India's first female superstar, left us for her heavenly abode. The 54-year-old actress's death from accidental drowning had shaken the entire nation and even the world. Sridevi passed away on Feb 24 in Dubai where she went to attend her husband Boney Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Right from celebrities to her fans, everyone was in deep shock after her unexpected demise. In grim remembrance of Sridevi on her 3rd death anniversary, here's recalling the night when she passed away. Although most turn of events will remain a mystery, but film journalist Komal Nahata revealed what happened before the actress died.

Dubai stay

Boney Kapoor, Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor went to Dubai in order to attend a wedding. Out of the trio, Boney and Khushi returned to India meanwhile Sridevi chose to stay there for some time as she wanted to shop for her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. But the actress had forgotten her cell phone which had the shopping list in Ras al-Khai-mah hotel. Therefore, she spent most of her time relaxing in her room and apart from that on the next day which 22nd, she spent her day chatting with her friend. All this went all till 23rd when Boney decided to surprise her.

Boney Kapoor's arrival

While Sridevi was still there, Boney Kapoor decided to surprise her by flying back to Dubai. Recalling his plan, the filmmaker said, "When she told me, 'Papa (that's how she addressed him), I'm missing you.' I also told her that I was missing her a lot. But I didn't tell her that I would be joining her in Dubai in the evening. Janhvi had seconded my idea of going to Dubai because she was scared, her mom, not used to being alone, would misplace her passport or some important document if she was alone." Boney Kapoor landed in Dubai and reached Sridevi's room in Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel at around 6.20 p.m. The duo were excited about the reunion.

A few minutes before her death

Both Sridevi and Boney Kapoor spoke to eachother for almost half an hour post which the actress went to freshen up and get ready for their date. Boney Kapoor mentioned, "I went to the living room while Sridevi went to the master bathroom to bathe and get ready." In the meanwhile, he started watching TV and even then when Sridevi didn't show up, Boney got restless and called out her name. On getting no responce, he went inside the washroom which was not locked and saw his wife completely immersed in the bath tub where the tap was still running. Sridevi had passed away. It will always remain a mystery that whether she got unconscious and then fell inside the tub or it was the other way round.

The actress's remains were brought to Mumbai on Feb 27 and her last rites were performed on Feb 28.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal