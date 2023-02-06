Sridevi’s 2012 Release ‘English Vinglish’ To Release In China On Thespian’s Fifth Death Anniversary In 6000 Theatres

Late Bollywood diva Sridevi starrer 'English Vinglish' will be released in China on February 24 marking the actor's fifth death anniversary. The film marked Sridevi's presence on screen after 15 years and received a positive response from the critics and audience. The film also premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival and received a five-minute standing ovation.

Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film was released on October 5, 2012, in India, and now will be released in China in over 6000 theatres. 'English Vinglish' also marked the directorial debut of Gauri Shinde and went on to become India's official entry to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category in 2013.

‘ENGLISH VINGLISH’ TO RELEASE IN CHINA… #EnglishVinglish [2012] - which marked #Sridevi's return to the big screen after a 15-year hiatus - to release in #China on 24 Feb 2023… OFFICIAL POSTERS… pic.twitter.com/7ycgVtoeZC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2023

'English Vinglish' was a comedy-drama starring Sridevi in lead essaying the role of a naive housewife who decides to take up English lessons in the US as she arrives to attend the wedding of her sister's elder daughter. The journey of her growth and confidence after making friends in her new class marks the sweetness of the film.

The film also features Adil Hussain, Priya Anand, Sulabha Deshpande, Sumeet Vyas, and French actor Mehdi Nebbou. According to a report in Hindustan Times, COO of Eros International Kumar Ahuja said of the upcoming release in China and stated, "Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competitive Chinese movie market, the second biggest in the world."

He continued, "We have seen a rising demand for Indian films in China Mainland, especially the ones which are culturally driven. We are excited for the audience in China to marvel at this masterpiece showcasing one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi."

The film was inspired by Gauri Shinde's mother who ran a spice business and wished to learn English to help it further. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also had a small cameo in the Hindi version of the film, whereas South superstar Ajith Kumar appeared in the Tamil version.

Late Sridevi was found dead in her Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. The actress accompanied her family to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. The actor was the second wife of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and had two daughters with him, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.