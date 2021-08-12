Sridevi actually spelled her name as Sreedevi. The former is a spelling error which she allowed to continue. She was the first female superstar in the Indian film industry.

late actress Sridevi needs no introduction as her unparalleled talent and charm have marked her presence in the history of Indian cinema like no one else. She had worked in more than 300 films completing almost half a century in the film industry. Her fan base is so strong that many consider her an idol in their lives. Ahead of the superstar's birthday on August 13, we bring you some lesser-known facts about Sridevi you wouldn't want to miss.

10 lesser-known facts about Sridevi you didn't know

1. Sridevi was the first female superstar in the industry.

2. The name by which we know the actress was not her real name, she was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan but later came to be known as Sridevi.

3. Sridevi actually spelled her name as Sreedevi. The former is a spelling error which she allowed to continue.

4. The actress once refused a film with Steven Speilberg. She was approached for a small role in ‘Jurrasic Park but the actress declined the offer thinking that it didn’t suit her stature.

5. She also refused to work with actor Anil Kapoor once in the film 'Beta' saying that she had worked a lot with him already.

6. You must have heard the song ‘Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai’ endless times but you might not know that Sridevi shot this song with a 103 degree fever.

7. Also, very few people would know that Sridevi named her two daughters Janhvi and Khushi after the names of the heroines in her husband Boney Kapoor’s films, ‘Judaai’ and ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai’.

8. Besides being an actor Sridevi has also done playback singing in ‘Sadma’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Garajna’ and ‘Kshana Kshanam’.

9. Since most South Indian actresses found it difficult to speak proper Hindi at that time, actress Rekha dubbed for Sridevi in Aakhree Raasta. Former actress Naaz was also dubbed for Sridevi.

10. Sridevi had played the role of Rajinikanth’s stepmother onscreen in the film Moondru Mudichu when she was just 13 years old. She began her career at the age of 4.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha