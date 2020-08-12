Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Here are some unseen or rarely seen pictures of Bollywood diva Sridevi.

Sridevi is everyone’s all-time favourite actresses and also the highest-paid artist of her time. She gathered immense love for her beauty, dance moves, acting and sensational expressions. Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor frequently shares late actor’s pictures on social media. On the birth anniversary of the legendary actress Sridevi (August 13), here are some rarely seen pictures of this Bollywood diva.

In the picture, Sridevi is seen with husband Boney Kapoor and elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor. (Producer Boney Kapoor shared this picture on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday.)

This is an epic picture from the sets of Mr India while Saraj Khan was training Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. (Picture Credit: Boney Kapoor Twitter.)

Janhvi Kapoor shared her childhood picture with MOM Sridevi.

One of the most beautiful family pictures of Sridevi, in the photo, Sridevi can be seen holding Janhvi Kapoor in her hand.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were one of the most adorable couples of the 90s, they tied the knot on June 2, 1996. (Picture Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram.)

Boney Kapoor shared this picture on the late actor's birth anniversary last year and shared a heartfelt note for wife Sridevi.

On of the cutest mother-daughter duo of the Bollywood industry. The picture was shared by Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram.

The cute and adorable picture where Sridevi is holding a little kid Janhvi. It seems like the mother-daughter duo is taking a sunbath.

Rarely seen photograph of Boney Kapoor-Sridevi, shared by Janhvi Kapoor on their Anniversary.

Sridevi is considered as the first female superstar of the Bollywood industry. Her acting, expressions and eternal beauty made people crazy for her.

