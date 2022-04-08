New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malayalam actor Sreenivasan is in stable condition after his emergency cardiac surgery at a hospital in Angamaly. On March 30, he suffered a cardiac arrest and after which he was admitted to the hospital.

After the surgery, Sreenivasan was shifted to the ventilator because his saturation level dropped. The authorities at Apollo Adlux Hospital informed news agency ANI that the veteran actor is responding well to the treatment.

In a statement to ANI, the authorities said, "MN Sreenivasan, film actor, was admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital on 30th March due to Cardiac Ailment for which he underwent BY-PASS surgery, and he is recovering in the Coronary Care Unit. His progress to illness is satisfactory, and he is responding well to Treatments and Medications."

Sreenivasan is also a screenwriter, director, dubbing artist and producer. He has worked in 225 films. His movie Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala won National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 1998. Aravindante Athidhikal in 2018 was his 200th film. Sreenivasan has also collaborated with the Bollywood director Priyadarshan. As an actor, he made his debut in the movie Manimuzhakkam in 1976.

Sreenivasan is considered one of the best screenwriters of Malayalam cinema, he is known for his rich and detailed screenplays based on the social and political scenario of Kerala. He wrote the screenplays of movies such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam (1984), Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam (1986), Gandhinagar 2nd Street (1986), Nadodikkattu (1987), Pattanapravesham (1988), Sandesam (1991), Mazhayethum Munpe (1995), Azhakiya Ravanan (1996), Oru Maravathoor Kanavu (1998), Udayananu Tharam (2005), Katha Parayumpol (2007), and Njan Prakashan (2018) among which the latter is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. He also has won two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Screenplay for Sandesam and Mazhayethum Munpe. Sreenivasan waas last seen in Pyali in 2021. He will be seen in Makal and Keedam.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav