New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Korean shows have a huge fan base all over the world, but nothing can match the craze of the Netflix series Squid Game amongst the audience. The audience was eagerly waiting for another season of Squid Game, and the makers also confirmed that they are working on season 2. Here's good news for all Squid Game fans as Netflix has officially announced another season of Squid Game.

Announcing the news, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote in the caption, "Quick quick, hide your marbles. IT'S A GREEN-LIGHT FOR SQUID GAME SEASON 2 #SquidGame".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Fans seem very excited about Squid Game Season 2. One fan commented, "tell me the date please", meanwhile, another person commented, "Can't wait anymore". Another Instagram user commented, "Automatically playing the creepy theme song in my head when I see these photos". In the video, we hear the iconic song of 'Red Light and Green Light Game' and also the symbols 'circle, triangle and square' from the card.

Netflix also shared throwback pictures from the photoshoot with the star cast of season 1. Sharing the stunning pictures, Netflix wrote, "No scary games were played during this photoshoot. We can confirm that everyone is safe and had a great time. While we enjoy this season 1 throwback here's a gentle reminder that SQUID GAME WILL BE RETURNING FOR SEASON 2".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Apart from Squid Game Season 2, Netflix also announced season 2 of another Korean series 'All of Us Are Dead'. Netflix shared a teaser on their Instagram page and wrote, "All of us are screaming because ALL OF US ARE DEAD IS RETURNING FOR ANOTHER SEASON #AllOfUsAreDead #GeekedWeek".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The poster for All Of Us Are Dead was also shared. In the caption, Netflix wrote, "In case you missed the news last night because you were hiding from a horde of zombies, ALL OF US ARE DEAD IS RETURNING FOR ANOTHER SEASON #AllOfUsAreDead".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

However, the release date of Squid Game Season 2 and All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is not announced yet.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav