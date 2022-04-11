New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular Korean survival drama 'Squid Game' which hooked fans to Netflix after it dropped on the streaming service in 2021, is soon going to make a comeback with a second season. Yes, you heard that right, Squid Game Season 2 is expected to be released soon.

The creator, director, and writer of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, just confirmed the release of the second season as he revealed the return of two key characters for the Korean dystopian drama's second season.

According to Deadline Hwang and actor Park Hae-soo were present together to discuss what fans might expect from the upcoming sophomore season of the show. "Gi-hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too," Hwang said.

Although the return of these characters was expected, this is Hwang's first public acknowledgment of their return. Earlier, speaking to Variety, Hwang revealed that he hopes season two will launch on Netflix by the end of 2024. The date of the release of the show in India is still uncertain. However, it is for sure that fans in India will be able to enjoy the dark web series.

Gi-hun, played by the now-SAG Award-winning actor Lee Jung-jae, is the Squid Game protagonist that survives the gauntlet of deadly children's games whose return is teased at the very end of the first season.

Meanwhile, Front Man is the brooding villain and boss of the deadly games that pit 456 cash-strapped players against each other for a humungous cash prize.

Several weeks earlier, the Squid Game creator also teased Deadline about the possible return of HoYeon Jung, who plays the North Korean refugee contestant on the series, as her own evil twin sister.

If you haven't watched the first season of 'Squid Game' yet, head straight to Netflix and watch the show to enjoy the second season better.

(With inputs from ANI)

