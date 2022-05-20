New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South Korean thriller series Squid Games was one of the most-loved and watched shows on Netflix. Ever since the show went online, it created a massive impact on the audience, and since then, fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. The survival drama became a global phenomenon and won millions of hearts online. Now, to bring down the curiosity of all the fans, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has finally offered a potential release date. Apart from the potential release date, the creator also shared the first update about the show.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Squid Games creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the much-anticipated season 2 and the last installment of the survival series will be released at the end of 2023 or probably in 2024. Further, he also revealed that this will be all about where “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.”

He also informed his audience that the show is still in the very early stages of development and has only 3 pages of ideas jotted into the script. The famous thriller drama starred Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon, and HoYeon Jung, among others in pivotal roles.

"If they were capable of talking with one another, of cooperating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners," Hwang said.

Gi-hun is one of the confirmed names who will also be there in the second season of the show. Apart from that, the creator also said that seeing the response of the audience regarding the show, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun)will have a larger role to play.

"I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?" Hwang added.

For the unversed, in the first season of the show, Lee Jung-Jae's Seong Gi-hun was the primary protagonist, who went on to win the survival game.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen