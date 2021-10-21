New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The most popular South Korean Web series of Netflix, Squid Game has got everyone hooked. Released on September 17, Squid Game has been trending in more than 94 countries. The thriller game show has now been viewed in 142 Million households worldwide and has become the most-viewed show of all time in Netflix's history.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix's pre-recorded call to shareholders announcing its third-quarter results gives us another glimpse at how successful Squid Game was. Around 142 million households worldwide watched the Korean-language show about debt-ridden individuals playing a deadly game for a cash prize worth tens of millions of dollars. That makes it the most-viewed new show in Netflix history, the publication said.

Squid Game captured the "cultural zeitgeist" and claimed the number 1 spot in the streaming giant's rankings in 94 countries, including the US, revealed Netflix, reported Bloomberg.

Reportedly, Thanking Squid Game's massive viewership, Netflix said it posted its best subscriber growth of the year. Keeping in mind the huge demand for Squid Game across the world, Netflix has also announced that consumer products based on the show are now on their way to retail.

Squid Game has a huge following in India too, the web series a few days ago crossed 111 million viewership. Netflix's Squid game is the biggest web series of the Online streaming Platform officially as the show has given Netflix maximum earnings.

Released in September, the South Korean web series is very different from other K-dramas, it is only 9 episodes long and the show's concept is the first for Korean language series. The squid game is based on debt-ridden individuals who enter a game show for a huge cash price and one among them emerges as the winner.

The journey from 456 players to being the winner has got web series fans to hail the series a little more. Squid Game is still streaming on Netflix and India it is on number 1 of the Top 10 list of Netflix.

