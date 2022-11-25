'Squid Game' Actor Oh Yeong-su Charged With Sexual Harassment

KOREAN actor Oh Yeong-su, popularly known for his role in 'Player 001' in the famous South Korean series 'Squid Game', has been charged with sexual misconduct. However, he was further released without detention.

On Friday, prosecutors in Suwon, a city close to Seoul, revealed that they had charged Oh Yeong-su a day earlier. The 78-year-old is alleged to have inappropriately touched the body of a woman in mid-2017, reported Variety.

A complaint was also filed against him by the victim in December 2021. According to Variety citing Yonhap news agency, the case was shut in April but opened again at the victim's request.

However, the Squid Games actor denied all the allegations upon being questioned by the prosecutors.

"I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn't make a fuss about it but it doesn't mean that I admit the charges." the 78-year-old actor said in a statement Oh shared with Korean broadcaster JTBC as quoted in a report by Variety.

According to Variety, the actor was born in 1944 in Kaesong, which currently lies in North Korea.

He then shifted to the Southern part of Korea after the 38th parallel was chosen as a dividing geographical border.

In 2013, he claimed to have been a part of over 200 stage plays, which included the Korean adaptation of 'A Streetcar named Desire'.

Reportedly, Oh Yeong-su's most renowned film was the Korean film, 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring'.

The actor also won a Golden Globe Award for the 'best supporting' actor for his role in Squid Game in January 2022.

(With inputs from agency)