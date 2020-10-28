Bhumi Pednekar enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her fans with her posts, see photos

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment desk: The Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is known for her amazing acting skills and goofy Instagram posts, but this time she has posted some sun-kissed pictures and we are loving it. The Sand Ki Aankh actress has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her fans with her posts. Recently, she posted a sun-kissed picture in which is donning the no-makeup look and was enjoying the golden hour look.

Taking To Instagram, she wrote, "Spread love and joy (sic).” As she shared the post, her fans showered love on her picture with lovely comments.

Bhumi also shared some stories on Instagram and in one picture, she was seen in no-makeup look and was trying her hands on Instagram filters. She captioned the photo, "IN A STATE OF UTTER CONFUSION!!!" In the second photo, she was seen clicking selfie in the golden hour and was nailing her workout look.

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle and she was celebrating one year anniversary of her film. Saand Ki Aankh completed one year on October 25. She shared a video from Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Been a year to my most cherished film. #SaandKiAankh. Pure happy memories (sic).”

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare in which played her role alongside, Kokana Sensharma, Vikrant Massey and Karan Kundra.

Bhumi will be seen in Badhai Ho sequel in which she is starred opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to release in January 2021. Bhumi wrote on Instagram, “Aye Rajkummar Rao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on (sic).”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma