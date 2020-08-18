Earlier it was reported that the actor will undergo treatment in the United States. However, now reports claim that Sanjay will get himself treated in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with lung cancer last week, was spotted outside his residence on Tuesday as he was leaving for hospital with wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt.

Sanjay was wearing a blue kurta pyjama while wife Maanayata wore a pink kurta and were seen hugging each other outside their residence before leaving for the hospital.

Few days back, the actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. Soon after, Sanjay issued a statement saying he was taking a "short break for medical treatment" following which rumours of him diagnosed with cancer started doing the rounds.

He wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

While the actor has not yet officially confirmed about the nature of the disease, Maanayata last week said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations.

"I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.

Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity."

Earlier it was reported that the actor will undergo treatment in the United States. However, now reports claim that Sanjay will get himself treated in Mumbai.

