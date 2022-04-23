New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kpop band BTS' fans are over the moon as the band has announced that they are making a comeback in June with the album 'We are Bulletproof'. There is no denying that the Kpop band BTS has a huge fan following. Now, seems like the music streaming platform Spotify has also joined the BTS ARMY.

Spotify, on their official Twitter account, wrote, "No thoughts, just Jimin", with a blue heart emoticon. Now, the netizens are also fangirling and fanboying over Jimin with Spotify. Spotify tweeted this before the release of the OST sung by Jimin. Jimin has sung a song for the Korean drama Our Blues.

No thoughts, just Jimin 💙 — Spotify (@Spotify) April 22, 2022

One fan commented on this post, "same bestie same, #JiminOSTIsComing" and also posted Jimin's picture. To this, Spotify replied, "That smile". Another fan wrote, "Tomorrow everyone's ears are gonna be blessed", and Spotify replied, "Truly". When a fan commented that she is waiting to hear Jimin's honey dripping vocals, Spotify commented, "We can barely wait".

That smile 🥹 — Spotify (@Spotify) April 22, 2022

Truly 🙏 — Spotify (@Spotify) April 22, 2022

We can barely wait 😍 — Spotify (@Spotify) April 22, 2022

Fans are very excited about Jimin's OST because this is the first time he will lend his voice to a Korean drama. Our Blues premiered on April 9. Other members of BTS have sung for the Korean dramas. Previously, V sang the song Christmas Tree for the drama 'Our Beloved Summer'.

BTS' new album 'We Are Bulletproof' will release on June 10, 2022. Their last song was 'Permission to Dance' which was released in 2021. Recently, BTS concluded their 4 days solo concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA. BTS Boys met with a total of 200,000 audiences, with 50,000 people per episode through a total of 4 performances and rocked every one of them. Moreover, they also performed at the Grammys Award 2022, where they were also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Butter.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav