Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie: Big Twists In TV Shows That Will Leave You Shocked

Television shows often tend to drive their audiences’ to the edge of their seats when it comes to twists and turns. The makers constantly try to grab the attention of their fan-following with new plots and interesting storylines.

With popular Hindi TV shows heading up for shocking developments, take a look at some spoiler and upcoming twists from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more audience favorite TV shows that will turn out to be an absolute nail-biter.

Anupamaa

The Rupali Ganguly-starrer show has been a constant number 1 when it comes to rocking the TRP charts. In upcoming episodes, Anupamaa will be seen losing her calm after getting to know about Toshu's extra-marital affair. Paritosh, however, does not feel ashamed and deflects the blame to Vanraj, calling it a man's need. Vanraj then goes on to slap him and throws him out of the house. Kinjal goes on to forgive Toshu, and tells him that she alos wants to go out on dates with someone else.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The audience will see the reunion of Pakhi and Sai once again. After getting to know that Sai is alive, Pakhi will ask her to come back to Chavan house as Virat’s first wife.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu invites Maya to the Ganpati Visarjan. Akshara too arrives at the event to support Maya. Accidentally, Akshara and Abhimanyu fall into a pond. Seeing Akshara with Abhimanyu, Maya fumes with anger. Abhimanyu’s mother Manjari advises him to give Akshara a chance.

Imlie

According to the reports, the show will see a generation leap of about 20 years. will soon be witnessed. The unfortunate demise of Aryan and Imlie's death will bring a shock to everyone's lives.

Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episodes, Arjun assumes that Kavya was Rishabh's daughter. Kavya then reminds him and Preeta about Rishabh's child. Rishabh will then find out Kavya's birth certificate.