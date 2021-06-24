Actress Rakhi Sawant seems to have revealed the name of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 winner before the show's telecast.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Rakhi Sawant seems to have revealed the name of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 winner even before the show could make its way to television. The contestants of the stunt reality show recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa after completing the shooting for the new season.

While interacting with paparazzi on Wednesday, Rakhi said "Sab log aagaye (Everyone's back)? Welcome, welcome, everyone. Rahul Vaidya, welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else)?"

Upon being prompted to name the winner of the show, Rakhi added "Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn't he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won)."

Watch the video here:

Whether the name of this season’s winner revealed by Rakhi is true or not can only be decided once the show is aired on television. According to a report in TellyChakkar, the show is all set to be telecasted from June 21 on Colors TV. The promo of the show has already begun appearing on the channel promising thrilling adventure.

This is not the first time Rakhi’s talks with the media photographers have made headlines. She is always seen speaking her heart out without any filters while answering questions. But this time Rakhi’s quick response can become a spoiler for the Khatron Ke Khiladi fans.

The cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11

This year Khatron Ke Khiladi will have Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants. The show will be hosted by Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty.

New promos out

The promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 are already out. A recent one showed contestant Nikki Tamboli screaming for her life while performing a task. Another promo showed Arjun Bijlani crying.

