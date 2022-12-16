'Splitsvilla': Sunny Leone Gets Trolled By Netizens After She Drags Contestant Sakshi Dwivedi On Show

Splitsvilla Season 14 got intense this weekend. In a recent episode of the popular series, host Sunny Leone could be seen getting furious over a contestant name Sakshi Dwivedi as the latter interrupted her while she was explaining something.

Sunny Leone lost her cool and asked Dwivedi to take her place instead. Later, the Rajini MMS 2 actress also dragged the contestant from her arm in order to send her to the hosting area.

The recently released promo of Splitsvilla saw Sunny putting a point during which a contestant interrupts her. Sunny angrily said, "Wait, tu hi aaja idhar," Sakshi said, "I said Sorry ma'am," to which the actress replied, "you don’t interrupt when I say something, I don’t like it."

The move didn't go well with the netizens, who took to the Twitter handle and took a dig at the actress. A Twitter user wrote, "I don't know why bt yaha sunny bahot galat lagi jis tarike se sunny ne sakshi ka hath khicha aur literally dhakka deke kaha jao I didn't like it at all she seems very rude towards Sakshi Dwivedi," another one tweeted, "How did the host touch her or drag her like that? Is sunny outta her mind, yes indeed Sakshi was wrong for interrupting but the way she touched her and dragged her was even worst."