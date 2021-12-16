New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For all the Spider-Man fans out there, the wait is finally over!! Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has been released in the theatres on Thursday and fans are going nuts over it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sequel to the 2019 movie Spider-Man: Far From Home that has already attracted a large crowd to theatres on December 16, 2021. Said to be one of the biggest releases of the year 2021, this movie has already booked theatres for the next two weeks. Fans in large numbers have been heaping praises, while some have already declared Spider-Man: No Way home as 'their all-time favorite movie'.

Here, Check how Twitter Reviews of Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is an emotional rollercoaster. There aren’t enough adjectives to describe how much of an adventure it is, but “a marvel” feels appropriate.



One of the best Marvel movies ever made… and then some. #SpiderManNoWayHome #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/HzvNCCgMwH — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) December 15, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ THANK YOU SONY & MARVEL 😭 pic.twitter.com/ztE3sQ0MNU — mijang (@mizanpilus_) December 15, 2021

I genuinely think Spider-Man No Way Home is my all time favourite movie. I’m an absolute mess. Tom Holland you sir are absolutely incredible. You will forever be my Spider-Man — Aniq (@aniqrahman) December 15, 2021





the whole cinema every 5 minutes during #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/KxnYDsaYMf — Yak ⅙ (@Yaksunn) December 15, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome certified epic. No complaints with that at all which I guess is rare for modern movies. — Mad Max (@Maxlimburg) December 16, 2021



While another with teary eyes wrote, "SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME IS THE BEST MOVIE OF ALL TIME, MARVEL YOU REALLY SURPASSED HERE."

Apart from Zendaya and Tom Holland, the movie also features Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei. However, it is also said that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also feature in the movie.

According to the trailer, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will get several old heroes such as Dr. Otto Octavius, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard. Helmed by Jon Watts, the film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in cinemas, Go and watch.

Posted By: Ashita Singh