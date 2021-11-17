New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released by Sony Pictures on Wednesday amid rumours that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might make a return as Spider-Man from their respective universes. However, to fans' disappointment, the new trailer did not give a hint about the return of Maguire and Garfield but confirmed that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will likely face severe threats.

The trailer picks off where Spider-Man: Far From Home left - Peter Parker's secret identity as Spider-Man being revealed by Mysterio. To deal with this problem, Peter takes the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), but things don't go as per their expectations. "We started getting some visitors from every universe," warns a worried Doctor Strange after casting a spell to make people forget that Peter is Spider-Man.

The trailer also confirms that Spider-Man's Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro (Jamie Foxx) will make a comeback.

Watch the trailer here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the theaters on December 17. In India, it will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Fans believe that Garfield and Maguire might return as Spider-Man from their respective universes. However, Tom Holland had earlier said that Garfield and Maguire might not make a comeback. "No, no, they will not be appearing in this film," he had said while speaking to Esquire.

"Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making," Holland said.

"I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it," he noted.

