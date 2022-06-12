New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the Spider-Man fans out there, here's good news. The makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home have decided to release the extended version of the film in theatres. Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the biggest hits in Marvel Cinematic Universe and also a blockbuster all over the world. Sony Pictures on Saturday revealed that they will release the extended version named 'Spider-Man No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff' in theatres.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram account of Spider-Man movie and Sony Pictures wrote, "You wanted more Spidey and you got it! #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theatres in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spider-Man: No Way Home (@spidermanmovie)

In the video, we can see Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who introduce themselves as spiderman. Then we see some clips from the film. All three of them have played the role of Spider-Man in different films and all of them came together for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans are very excited to see all the Spidermen together once again. One person commented, "Sony really thinks that they can make me go to the theatres to see the same movie with some minutes added... And they're right". Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "OMG DOES THIS MEAN - WE'RE FINALLY GETTING DELETED SCENES?????".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spider-Man: No Way Home (@spidermanmovie)

The extended version will release in USA and Cannada on September 2, 2022. However, the release dates for other countries will be announced soon. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 16, 2021, worldwide. In India, it was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The movie stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire. The story revolved around Peter Parker aka Spiderman, who asks Dr Strange to make his identity secret again. But things don't go as planned when the supervillains from the alternate universe come to Peter's universe.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav