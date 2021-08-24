Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: The film will mark the re-entry of all the old MCU villians as the multiverse unfolds. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer has been officially unveiled after getting leaked online on Sunday. The teaser gives a glimpse into the life of Peter Parker after the superhero is unmasked and the challenges he faces to keep his identity hidden.

In the trailer, it's shown Peter taking the help of Dr Strange to keep his identity hidden from the world. What unfolds after it, is going to be a treat to all the Spider-Man series fans. The trailer closes by giving a glimpse of old MCU villains as the multiverse has opened.

Soon after the trailer was released, netizens bombarded the social media platforms to express their excitement and praise the teaser. Netizens are hailing the entry of all the villains and are touting the film to be a banger.

Taking to Twitter, one of the users wrote, "Cannot wait to watch spider-man no way home in the theater so experience all the gasps and screaming when we Andrew’s and Tobey’s Spideys and Goblin and MATT OH MY GOD IT’S GONNA BE AMAZING"

Another wrote, "While watching the new spider man no way home trailer i'm literally crying because i'm so euphoric seeing the past spider man villains in this new movie"

Calling the teaser Total Banger, a user wrote, "SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME THIS DECEMBER IS GOING TO BE A TOTAL BANGER ALREADY GOD I CAN’T STOP THINKING ABOUT THE TRAILER"

Here have a look at the reactions:

The Spider-Man trailer is Marvel's second major promo that was released this month. The film will hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, and with this, we can say the second half of the year is going to be an action-packed year with three major films releasing this year, namely Simu Liu, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv