New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to be released in India bring our favourite superhero, Tom Holland, back to action. The film will release on Thursday, December 16 across different multiplexes. It's the most-anticipated Marvel film that shows the journey of Holland's Peter Parker who fights the villains from the multiverse.

The teaser of Spider-Man: No Way Home is already out and MCU fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen. The film is directed by Jon Watts.

Release date:

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on Thursday, December 16. The movie will be released in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Sony Pictures will host an exclusive theatrical release for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ticket price:

According to reports, the tickets are being sold at a price as high as Rs. 2200. In Delhi's Ambience Mall and PVR Directors Cut 7 pm show tickets were sold at Rs. 2200 (Platinum Superior section). Four other shows in the same theatre have been priced at Rs. 2100.

Meanwhile, PVR Icon Luxe in Andheri, Mumbai is charging Rs. 1750 for 3D DBox Luxe section and INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli is charging Rs. 1870.

How to book:

The tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home have been live in India since Sunday, December 12. They were being pre-booked on the official websites of PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, and SPI Cinemas, and platforms including BookMyShow and Paytm.

However, Carnival Cinemas is yet to open ticket bookings for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will be released in 2D, IMAX 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, 3D Screen X, and 4DX 3D formats.

Runtime:



According to reports that the film is nearly 148 minutes (2 hours, 28 minutes) long.

Star cast:

Tom Holland as Peter Parker

Zendaya as Michelle Jones

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange

Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan

Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt, May Parker

Jamie Foxx stars as Max Dillon/ Electro

Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin

Alfred Molina returns as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus

Benedict Wong as Wong

Storyline:

The film is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home. In this film, Parker seeks help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again. It was revealed in Spider-Man: Far from Home after Mysterio disclosed it to the world. However, as Strange tries to help Parker the spell goes awry and leads to the multiverse breaking open. The supervillains from alternate realities then enter Parker's universe and the fight between the good and bad continues.

