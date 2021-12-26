New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home is ruling the Indian markets even during its second week of the run, despite the release of big-budget Indian films Pushpa and 83. Tom Holland-starrer has broken all the records and has become the fourth highest Hollywood grosser in India, beating The Lion King. On Saturday, the film minted nearly Rs 30 crore, taking the total to Rs 200 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "As fas as Gross BOC is concerned, #SpiderMan has crossed Rs 200 cr mark in #India… Total Gross BOC so far: Rs 211.43 cr. #Marvel #SonyPictures"

⭐️ As fas as Gross BOC is concerned, #SpiderMan has crossed ₹ 200 cr mark in #India… Total Gross BOC so far: ₹ 211.43 cr. #Marvel #SonyPictures — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2021

The Lion King, helmed by Jon Favreau and bankrolled by Walt Disney, managed to earn only Rs 150.09 crores in its second week of release. Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame still holds the top position in the list.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the return of two previous Spider-Mans, namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. And this can be touted as one of the reasons, why people are thronging the theatres, just to witness all three Spider-Mans in one frame.

Meanwhile, Tom, who is currently dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, recently expressed his wish to take a break from his acting career to "focus on starting a family” and figuring out his priorities.

He told People magazine: “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

Helmed by Jon Watts, the film concludes Spider-Man's Homecoming trilogy, which began in 2017. Apart from Tom, the film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv