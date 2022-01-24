New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the list of the World's Highest Grossing movies in history, Spider-Man No Way Home has made it to the sixth position with $1.69 billion at the global box office. Over the weekend, Spider-Man No Way Home crossed Jurassic Park with ($1.67 billion) and ‘The Lion King’ ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

Spider Man in the sixth weekend of its release returned to the number 1 slot in North America adding some $ 14.1 million between the days Friday to Sunday and another 27.7 Million Dollars overseas.

Excluding the United States, where ‘No Way Home’ ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spider Man's latest adventure has done especially well in the U.K... The movie main's Tom Holland’s birthplace -- amassing $116 million to date.

Furthermore the top-earning areas of the Spider-Man No Way Home include Mexico with $73.4 million, South Korea with $60.6 million and France with $59.9 million.

Also Read
Disha Patani shares an alluring pic in all white attire, leaves fans..
Disha Patani shares an alluring pic in all white attire, leaves fans..

Also, Top 10 Highest grossing movies of All time here:

1 2009 Avatar $2,845,899,541

2 2019 Avengers: Endgame $2,797,800,564

3 1997 Titanic $2,207,986,545

4 2015 Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens $2,064,615,817 

5 2018 Avengers: Infinity War $2,048,359,754

6 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home $1,691,110,988

7 2015 Jurassic World $1,669,979,967

8 2019 The Lion King $1,654,367,425

9 2015 Furious 7 $1,516,881,526

10 2012 The Avengers $1,515,100,211 

Other than the already mentioned movies, Frozen II, 2015 released Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Harry Potter, and the Deathly Hollows, Star Wars EP VII The Last Jedi, Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom, Beauty and the Beast, Frozr, Incredibles 2 and The fate of the furious are other movies in the list of highest-grossing movies of all time.

Posted By: Ashita Singh