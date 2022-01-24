New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the list of the World's Highest Grossing movies in history, Spider-Man No Way Home has made it to the sixth position with $1.69 billion at the global box office. Over the weekend, Spider-Man No Way Home crossed Jurassic Park with ($1.67 billion) and ‘The Lion King’ ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

Spider Man in the sixth weekend of its release returned to the number 1 slot in North America adding some $ 14.1 million between the days Friday to Sunday and another 27.7 Million Dollars overseas.

Excluding the United States, where ‘No Way Home’ ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spider Man's latest adventure has done especially well in the U.K... The movie main's Tom Holland’s birthplace -- amassing $116 million to date.

Furthermore the top-earning areas of the Spider-Man No Way Home include Mexico with $73.4 million, South Korea with $60.6 million and France with $59.9 million.

Also, Top 10 Highest grossing movies of All time here:

1 2009 Avatar $2,845,899,541

2 2019 Avengers: Endgame $2,797,800,564

3 1997 Titanic $2,207,986,545

4 2015 Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens $2,064,615,817

5 2018 Avengers: Infinity War $2,048,359,754

6 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home $1,691,110,988

7 2015 Jurassic World $1,669,979,967

8 2019 The Lion King $1,654,367,425

9 2015 Furious 7 $1,516,881,526

10 2012 The Avengers $1,515,100,211

Other than the already mentioned movies, Frozen II, 2015 released Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Harry Potter, and the Deathly Hollows, Star Wars EP VII The Last Jedi, Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom, Beauty and the Beast, Frozr, Incredibles 2 and The fate of the furious are other movies in the list of highest-grossing movies of all time.

