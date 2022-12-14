  • News
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse | Meet 'Spider-Man India', Pavitr Prabhakar

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will the theatres in June 2023. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac in the lead role.

By Simran Srivastav
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 10:28 PM IST
Sony Pictures introduces Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar (Image Courtesy: Sony Pictures Animation/Twitter)

MILES Morales is all set to return with his new adventure in 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse'. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023. In the second instalment, Miles will reunite with Gwen Stacy and have to go against the Spider-people from the other universes. Among other Spider-People, the audience will get introduced to Spider-Man from India as well.

Announcing the new Spider-People, Sony Pictures Animation wrote, "Which new Spider-Person are you most excited for? Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man India, Hobie Brown, Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Mayday, Peter B. Parker and Mary Jane's baby."

The Indian spider man is named 'Pavitr Prabhakar' and has long wavy dark brown hair. He wears a mask which let him flaunt his wavy hair and dons golden bracelets on his both wrists. Pavitr also wears blue dhoti-like pants to give an Indian touch to his costume.

Sony Pictures have not revealed who will be the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar in the film.

Talking about the character Pavitr Prabhakar, he has been a part of Spider-Man comics since 2004. According to the website CBR, Spider-Man India was released in India in 2004 and was later introduced in the US in 2005.

The official synopsis reads the movie: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will hit the theatres in 2023. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will reportedly release in 2024.

The movie stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

