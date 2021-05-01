Bikramjeet made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2003 after retiring from the Indian Army.He starred in several TV shows and web series, such as Illegal-Justice, Special Ops, Rocket Singh Out of Order,

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Friday. The 52-year-old actor, who was also a retired army officer, was known for his role in several TV shows and web series, such as Illegal-Justice, Special Ops, The Ghazi Attack, Rocket Singh, 2 States, among others. This sad news was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit who took to his Twitter handle to mourn his death.

Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2021

Even Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh mourned his death and wrote, "I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you."

Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8NE6FeZ6Ei — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 1, 2021

Bikramjeet made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2003 after retiring from the Indian Army. Since a kid, he wanted to be an actor, so to fulfil his dreams he took up acting. He featured in several TV shows such as Anil Kapoor's 24, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Out of Order, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Dil Hi Toh Hai. He has also starred in severeal Bollywood films, including Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Murder 2, Aarakshan, Hate Story 2 and Heroin, among others.

This news has come out as a shocker for everyone. Earlier, the veteran composer Shravan Rathod died due to COVID-19 complications in April. He was part of the famous musical duo Nadeem-Shravan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv