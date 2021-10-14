New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kay Kay Menon is here with a yet another interesting project where he will be seen essaying the role of a RAW agent. Yes, the teaser of his upcoming web series 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' is out and about where he is playing the character of Himmat Singh.

The story dates back to 2001 which was one of the formative years of the ace RAW agent. The plot features that how Singh used his wit and strategy to carry out a highly difficult and important mission.

Kay Kay Menon shared the teaser of the web series on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Himmat Singh is back! And this time we're going back in time with him. Stay tuned for #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps1.5 only on @disneyplushotstar"

Take a look at Kay kay Menon's Instagram post here:

Apart from Menon, the show also stars actors like Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, and many others.

'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar.

This is the new season and already the first season of the web series has released earlier. Talking about the sequel, director Neeraj Pandey says, "We have always envisioned Special Ops as a multi-layered franchise which would be leveraged on characters, scale and format innovation."

Producer Shital Bhatia added: "Keeping up with the scale and high-production aesthetics of Special Ops 1.5 was extremely challenging during the lockdown, we hope the audiences enjoy the show as much as we loved making it."

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal