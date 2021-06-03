On S.P.B's 75th birth anniversary which will take place on June 4, here we are with a list of his famous old Hindi songs which you can listen to and reminisce about old times.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Admit it, whenever you used to 'Maine Pyar Kia' in childhood you used to think that it's Salman Khan's voice behind those beautiful melodies. A very few people knew that it was actually S.P Balasubramanyam who cast his magic in making the songs of the film a big hit. Not just that film, but 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Saajan' and many more films' tracks became blockbusters all thanks to the ace singer.

S.P Balasubramanyam passed away on September 25, at a hospital in Chennai after getting diagnosed with COVID-19. However, he had recovered from the disease but passed away later.

Therefore, on his 75th birth anniversary which will take place on June 4, here we are with a list of his famous old Hindi songs which you can listen to and reminisce about old times. Take a look:

Balasubrahmanyam has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. A six-time National Award winner, the ace singer collaborated with music composers such as Ilaiyaraaja and Oscar-winning A R Rahman.

Popularly known as S.P.B, Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, was born in a Telugu Brahmin family in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on June 4, 1946. The late singer made his debut as a playback singer in 1966 with the Telugu film “Sri Sri Maryadha Ramanna." and after that there was no looking back.

He was a famous name in South Indian as well as Hindi films. As mentioned above some of his popular tracks in Hindi language include 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Mere Rang Mein', 'Mujhse Juda Hokar' and many more. He rose to fame with these hit numbers between the time span of 80s and 90s. S.P.B's many songs were picturized on Salman Khan and gave the actor some unforgettable beats in his career graph.

Balasubramanyam will always live through his music.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal