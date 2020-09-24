Balasubrahmanyam has been admitted to the hospital since August 5 when he had contracted coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam health condition has deteriorated and he is extremely critical, according to the health bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare Hospital.

“SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. He remains on ECMO and other life support measures. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5,” read the statement issued by the hospital.

The singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He put out a video message the same day telling his fans that he was fine. he was put on ventilator and ECMO after his condition deteriorated. However, he had subsequently tested negative for COVID.

On September 19, his son Charan had released a video message in which he said that his father remains stable and all his parametres are normal. "There is still some improvement needed in his lungs and his breathing and his strength. He is doing physio. He is able to sit up. The doctors are helping him sit up for a while..around 15 to 20 mins almost every other day," he had said.

Charan had also mentioned that his father wished to leave the hospital at the earliest.

Balasubrahmanyam has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. A six-time National Award winner, Balasubrahmanyam has collaborated with music composers such as Ilaiyaraaja and Oscar-winning A R Rahman.

