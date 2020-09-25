SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5 after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday in a Chennai hospital. He was 74 years old. The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5 after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He, however, had recovered from the infection later.

Telugu film producer BA Raju took to Twitter to share the news of sad demise of Balasubrahmanyam. "Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at 1:04 PM. Great loss to the Music World. Condolences to #SPB gari family and friends #RIPSPB," he wrote.

"With profound grief, we regret to inform that S P Balasubrahmanyam had passed away on September 25 at 13:04 hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers," the hospital said in a statement.

The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5 after he had tested positive for COVID-19. On 8th September, the singer had tested negative for Coronavirus but was still under ICU and ventilator supervision.

On Thursday, the hospital had issued a statement saying that Balasubrahmanyam's health had deteriorated and was "extremely critical".

On the day he was admitted to the hospital, Balasubrahmanyam had put out a video message the same day telling his fans that he was fine. He was put on ventilator and ECMO after his condition deteriorated. However, he had subsequently tested negative for COVID.

On August 13, after his oxygen saturation dropped, he was moved to the intensive care unit and was connected to life support. The singer’s son S P Charan released video messages assuring people that he was hopeful that his father would recover from the viral infection.

On September 19, Charan had released a video message in which he said that his father remains stable and all his parametres are normal. Charan had also mentioned that his father wished to leave the hospital at the earliest.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief on the demise of Balasubrahmanyam, calling him a "true legend of music". "Grieved to hear of the passing of a true legend of music, SP Balasubrahmanyam. His golden voice will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family, many admirers and colleagues in the music industry," she tweeted.

Balasubrahmanyam has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. A six-time National Award winner, Balasubrahmanyam has collaborated with music composers such as Ilaiyaraaja and Oscar-winning A R Rahman.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, who was born in a Telugu Brahmin family in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on June 4, 1946, made his debut as a playback singer in 1966 with the Telugu film “Sri Sri Maryadha Ramanna.”

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta