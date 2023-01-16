South-North Debate Flares Up Once Again On Twitter As 'Varisu' Rakes In More Money At BO In Hindi Belt Than 'Kuttey'

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu has been creating waves at the Box Office. Surprisingly, the movie, also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is also doing well in the Hindi belt. The movie's collection in Gujarat is more than 5-6 times than the hindi film Kuttey, which has now reignited the Bollywood vs. Tollywood debate.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, Arjun Kapoor and Tabu-starrer film Kuttey saw a minimal growth of just 20% which took its total collections to an estimated Rs 2.20 crore nett. The movie not only raked in poor sum of money, it was also beaten by the south film Varisu. Vijay Thalapathy's Varisu raked in Rs 1.50 crore nett on its second day, while its collection in Gujarat was 5 times more than Arjun's Kuttey.

A Twitter user headed to his account and wrote, "#VarisuHindi collection in Gujarat is more than 5-6 times than the hindi film Kuttey. In Odisha the difference is even more bigger. Varisu Hindi 3 day gross - 5.4 cr #Varisu @actorvijay #BlockbusterVarisuHindi," while another one tweeted, "#Varisu Hindi : Trendsetter Sema Paisa Vasool With 85% Jump & Rising Above The Original Hindi Film #Kuttey Released On JAN 13.. #ThalapathyVijay Market in North."

