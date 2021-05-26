At the root of the speculation is a viral post on social media that suggested that the Bahubali star was approached to play a crucial role in the Hollywood entertainer.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The world of the Internet was rife with reports and speculations over Tollywood superstar Prabhas starring in Hollywood legend Tom Cruise’s upcoming ‘Mission Impossible-7. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also stars Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

At the root of the speculation is a viral post on social media which suggested that the Bahubali star was approached to play a crucial role in the Hollywood entertainer while he was shooting in Italy for director Radha Krishna Kumar’s ‘Radhe Shyam’. A media report also suggested that Prabhas gave the nod for the project when MI-7’s director met him in Italy.

However, the reports and viral buzz around Prabhas playing a key role in Mission Impossible-7 turned out to be nothing more than a rumour. When asked by a fan about the viral news about Prabhas starring in Christopher McQuarrie-directed ‘Mission Impossible 7’, the MI-7 director suggested it to be nothing more than the creation of the world of the internet.

“While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet,” Mission Impossible-7 director Christopher McQuarrie wrote on Twitter.

While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met.



Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

Among an Indian lot of movies, Prabhas has a substantial number of films in his creative backpack. ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas’ upcoming release which also stars Pooja Hegde is slated to release on July 30, 2021. The romantic saga also stars Indian Cinema’s ‘one movie wonder’ Bhagyashree alongside Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri in key roles.

Among others, the actor is a crucial part of the much-anticipated Ramayana-based drama Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist. The superstar from Telugu Cinema who has wreaked his stardom nationwide following the wild success of the Baahubali franchise, will reportedly also star in an untitled project opposite Deepika Padukone.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan