South Korean Sensation Lee Seung Gi To Marry Girlfriend Lee Da On THIS Date

South-Korean actor Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are all set to tie the knot on April 7, 2023. The K-Drama 'Mouse' lead announced his wedding date on his Instagram on Tuesday, where in a heartfelt letter he revealed his proposal to Lee Da In and that she accepted. The duo has been dating since May 2021.

Taking to Lee Seung Gi's Instagram, the actor wrote, "Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이승기 Leeseunggi (@leeseunggi.official)

It further read, "Now that I have someone to take responsibility for forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever."

He continued, "I want to share our happiness, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other's hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you."

Actor Lee Seung Gi started his career as a singer in 2004, however since 2009 he started his acting career and rose to fame after delivering hits such as 'Brilliant Legacy', 'My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho', 'The King 2 Hearts', 'Gu Family Book' and many others. The actor was last seen in 'The Law Cafe.'

On the other hand, Lee Seung Gi's fiance-actor Lee Da In is the daughter of veteran actress Krun Mi Ri and is the youngest sister to actor Lee Yu Bi. Lee Da In made her acting debut in 2014, and she was last seen in 'Alice.' The actress will next be seen in the K-Drama 'Lovers.'

Lee Seung Gi confirmed his relationship with actress Lee Da In, in 2021 after several reports suggested that the duo started seeing each other in 2020. Later, as the duo made their relationship official, fans were met with love and support for their journey together.