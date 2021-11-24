New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After world, watched the global domination of South Korean web series Squid Game, it is time for yet another South Korean horror-thriller title Hellbound that reigns over Netflix within only a few days of its release.

Reportedly, Netflix Hellbound has beaten Squid Game to become the most-watched show on the streaming platform. Helmed by Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound has received many critical reviews.

As per The Guardian, the FlixPatrol analytics confirmed that Yoo Ah-in and Park Jung Min starrer thriller Hellbound became the most-watched TV series on Netflix on November 23. Within 24 hours of its debut on the streamer, the show topped the streaming charts of over 80 countries beating Squid Game who spent 46 nonconsecutive days on the top of the chart.

For the unversed, Squid Game raked in around 111 million viewers worldwide. But it took only 2 days for Hellbound to break the records on Netflix after Squid Game enjoyed the run for 46 consecutive days. Hellbound hit the OTT platform on November 23.

The series, turned the tables to become the most-watched show within 24 hours of its release after it streamed in over 80 countries worldwide. The web series drew inspiration from the most popular webtoons in South Korea, the series revolves around angels coming to earth to condemn humans to hell. It tries to depict that how human beings are punished for their bad deeds on earth and there’s no way they can escape their fate.

Yoo Ah In essays the role of Jeong Jin-soo, a cult leader and the head of the emerging religion 'New Truth Society'. Meanwhile, Park Jeong-min plays a Broadcasting Station PD named Bae Young-Jae. Other cast members include Kim Hyun-Joo, Won Jin-ah, and Yang Ik-June.

''These characters are the people we see in society. They have different convictions and emotions. The viewers can resonate with them, depending on which conviction they choose to believe in. It's fun to watch a clash of these convictions, it gives us an opportunity to think about our society... I hope 'Hellbound' is not just consumed but also gives food for thought," said Hellbound director, reported PTI.

Posted By: Ashita Singh