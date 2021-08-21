Veteran actress Chitra was a famous name in Malayalam cinema. She died to due a heart attack at the age of 56. Scroll down to know more about the same in detail.

Veteran actress Chithra, who was known for her work in Malayalam cinema, passed away on Saturday at the age of 56.



According to reports, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest, in Saligramam, here. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram account on Saturday to pay condolences. Sharing a picture of the yesteryear actress, he wrote: "Rest in Peace."



The actress, who was popularly known as "Nallennai" Chithra, had worked in over 100 Tamil and Malayalam films. The actress made her acting debut with K. Balachander's Tamil film "Apoorva Raagangal".



She eventually made her debut as an adult in Malayalam film "Aattakalasam" in 1983 alongside actor Mohanlal. Chithra is survived by husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal